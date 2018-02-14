Brooklyn Nets' Caris LeVert on Recovery: Feel a Lot Better

BROOKLYN – The Nets showed plenty of concern when Caris LeVert suffered an injury off of a physical screen from Nene in the loss against Houston for Feb. 6. Thankfully, he’s doing well in his recovery since then.

“Feel a lot better -- still rehabbing, trying to get back to 100 percent,” LeVert said after Wednesday’s shootaround.

LeVert acknowledged he suffered both a concussion and a knee sprain on that same play. He has been working to get back on the court after the All-Star break, though he admits that he still isn’t sure what the timetable of his return is.

Both LeVert and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s injuries have hurt Brooklyn tremendously on the defensive end. The team is 1-9 since Hollis-Jefferson suffered a right groin strain and has been allowing 122.3 points per game in the three contests that LeVert has been sidelined for. LeVert hopes he and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will be able to spark the team after the All-Star break.

“Absolutely, we hope to bring as much as we can to the table,” LeVert said. “We don’t like missing games and we can’t wait to get back out there and contribute to the team in whatever way we can.”

The guard hopes to continue the progress made by the team in his second year in the league.

“We have 19 wins, we had 20 last year and we want more as a team,” he said. “We feel like we should have more than 19 wins honestly and we’re just trying to get better and learn from our mistakes.”