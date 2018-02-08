Introducing: Brooklyn Nets’ Dante Cunningham

The Nets announced their acquisition of Dante Cunningham in trade that sends Rashad Vaughn to the Pelicans.

Here’s some details about Brooklyn’s newest arrival:

Age: 30

Position: Forward

Twitter: @DlamarC33

2017-18 Season Averages: 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, FG: .440, 3PT: .324

Summary: Cunningham gives the Nets another versatile player who can play both forward spots. Now in his ninth season, the 30-year-old should also help in providing another experienced option to add to Kenny Atkinson’s rotation. Considering the head coach’s desire to see more veteran leadership on the court, Cunningham can help in that area.

The acquisition also helps Brooklyn with their current injury issues in the frontcourt. With Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (right groin strain) and Quincy Acy (sprained right middle finger) still recovering from their injury, Cunningham gives the Nets more depth.

He might need help finding parking in the borough though.