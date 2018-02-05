Brooklyn Nets Acquire Rashad Vaughn and Second Round Draft Pick from Milwaukee

BROOKLYN (February 5, 2018) – The Brooklyn Nets have acquired guard Rashad Vaughn and a second round pick from Milwaukee in exchange for Tyler Zeller. Milwaukee will convey its 2018 second round pick provided that the pick falls between No. 31-47. If the pick is not conveyed in 2018, it will become an unprotected 2020 second round pick.

Vaughn (6’6”, 210) has played in 22 games for the Bucks this season, averaging 2.7 points in 7.9 minutes per game. Selected by Milwaukee with the 17th overall pick in the 2015 draft, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas product holds career averages of 3.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 12.3 minutes per contest in 133 games.

Zeller, who signed with Brooklyn as a free agent prior to the start of the season, has played in 42 games with averages of 7.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per contest.