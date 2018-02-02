Los Angeles Lakers 102-99 Brooklyn Nets: Three Takeaways

BROOKLYN – The Nets (19-34) saw an exciting glimpse of their future, even if it also came with a not-so-friendly reminder of their past.

The Nets’ all-time leading scorer Brook Lopez returned to Barclays Center for the first time since his trade to the Lakers (20-31) and sparked the visitors to a 102-99 win.

Brooklyn led by as many as nine points in the third quarter, yet Los Angeles was able to get back into the game thanks to its 56-38 dominance on the glass. It was a heartbreaking result for the Nets, who showed plenty of positive signs throughout the game.

“Shout out to Brook, because if we’re being real, he kind of stemmed their comeback,” Spencer Dinwiddie said after the game. “I think we went up eight and we were kind of making a run, and then he scored like eight and cut it to, I believe, a one-point lead or a two-point lead at the time and really kind of kept them in it.”

Spencer Dinwiddie (game-high 23 points) and D’Angelo Russell (15 points) combined together in the fourth quarter to show that they could be a potentially effective partnership in the backcourt. And Jarrett Allen continued his impressive run as a starter going for 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting, adding five rebounds. Lopez and Julius Randle paced the visitors with 19 points apiece.

Here’s Are Three Observations from the Game:

Dinwiddie, Russell Shine Together

It wasn’t perfect, but there were plenty of signs that Dinwiddie and Russell can be a successful pairing – if they iron the kinks out.

There was one play where Dinwiddie cut through two defenders and found Russell at the top of the key for an open three, which he drained. It showed just how deadly having two playmakers on the floor can be for Brooklyn. However, there were some issue created by playing both on the floor.

At times, the two skilled guards became too iso-heavy and relied too much on pick-and-roll plays – something Kenny Atkinson bemoaned after the game.

“You love the pick-and-roll and I love it and Spencer’s good at it and D’Angelo [too], but there are times we’ve got to get off of it and move it a little more,” he said.

Prior to the Russell’s injury on Nov. 11, the two guards had played less than 50 minutes together so there’s obviously still an adjustment period. But there was also things that Atkinson and his coaching staff can build on after this game.

Jarrett Allen Is For Real

Allen continues to reward Atkinson’s decision to place him in the starting lineup as he had another strong performance.

In his third start, Allen showed more of his ability in the low post and as he spun past Brook Lopez to convert on a left-handled floater. The rookie center also had one of the highlights of the night, as he swatted a shot by Lopez into the stands. The 19-year-old admitted that he was a bit motivated in proving himself against arguably the greatest center in Nets’ history.

“[He was the] face of the franchise, now I’m here trying to become the face, too, so just going back and forth,” Allen said. “It was a good challenge.”

He added, “I wouldn’t call it replacing Brook – Brook is one of a kind that I hear. I mean, he has stuff, I have stuff, and I’m just trying to see where I’m at against him.”

Dinwiddie praised Allen’s passion, a trait that was questioned in college and some believe led him to slip to the 22nd pick of the draft.

“I think the most underrated thing about Jarrett is his passion,” Dinwiddie said. “I think he has a passion for the game of basketball and wants to win and play. That’s part of the improvement – if he didn’t care, he wouldn’t keep improving.”

The Nets are benefitting from Allen proving against the misperception.

Lakers Control the Boards

In a game that could have gone either way, the Lakers’ controlling of the boards is ultimately what did the Nets in.

“At the end of the day, we can’t give” the other team 10 more possessions than us,” Atkinson said. “It’s tough to win. That’s a losing battle”

He added, “Rebounding, you can really say that was the story of the game.”

The head coach believes that the Lakers advantage in size played a role and believes that as Allen improves in strength, the rookie can excel on the boards.

“I can’t wait till he spends a summer in the weight room and starts to get stronger,” Atkinson said. “I think some of those rebounds, it’s a just a matter of strength and he’s going to get that.