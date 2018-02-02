Brooklyn Nets react to Spencer Dinwiddie's Skill Challenge invite

BROOKLYN – Just 14 months ago, Spencer Dinwiddie was playing in the G League with the Windy City Blues. That fact hasn’t escaped him in light of the announcement that he will be participating in this year’s Taco Bell Skills Challenge in the All-Star Weekend in his hometown of Los Angeles.

“For my family, it’s surreal and for me, when you stop and smell the roses, it’s pretty cool,” he said after Friday’s shootaround.

Dinwiddie’s teammates were quick to congratulate the fourth-year guard.

“[It’s] big time. It’s more than deserved,” D’Angelo Russell said. “I think he’s going to go out and represent really well.”

He added, “I think he’s played well and he’s earned respect around the league.”

Caris LeVert and DeMarre Carroll also extended their praise.

“That’s awesome, I was telling this morning that was something I always wanted to do as a kid,” Caris LeVert said. “I never wanted to be in the dunk contest because I can’t really dunk like that, but the Skills Competition was always cool to me so that was for sure cool to see him in it.”

Carroll highlighted the hard work Dinwiddie put in and what Skills Challenge invite means for him and the Nets as an organization.

“A lot of guys get opportunities in this league, some get them early, some get them late. When you get your opportunity, you have to take advantage of it. You have to prove yourself. I feel like his opportunity came late and now he’s proving himself. I think him going to represent the Brooklyn Nets at the All-Star Game [Weekend], is not only cool for him, but it’s cool for the organization.”

Dinwiddie had heard there might be a chance that he would be invited to the event over the past few days by his agent, but he got the confirmation from Nets general manager Sean Marks on Thursday. With Dinwiddie’s parents in town to watch a few games at Barclays Center, they were able to celebrate their son’s achievement.

“They went crazy. Seeing it on TNT last night, it’s really real for them,” Dinwiddie revealed. “Just to be able to share that moment with my parents, who are actually here to watch a couple of games at the moment – they don’t get to go to N.Y. that much – it was a full circle moment. It was really cool.”

Dinwiddie hopes this is the first step to a long and successful career.

“It’s a great honor to go there and participate and represent the Nets organization,” he said before later adding. “It’s been a crazy journey…Still, hopefully, a long way to go. Hopefully, one day a real, legitimate All-Star, and a champion and all of those things.”