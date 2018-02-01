Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment Usher Gets Touching Tribute at Nets Game

BROOKLYN – Sharon Spencer’s story inspired thousands at Barclays Center on Wednesday night. Now, her determination and perseverance is being recognized outside of it as well.

Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment honored Spencer, an usher at Barclays Center since its 2012 opening, for her spirit and dedication to the organization for the past five years ahead of the Nets’ game against the Sixers. She received a $10,000 check for a charity of her choosing. This is the second award that Spencer has won this month – she was also given the NBA’s annual Values of the Game award by Commissioner Adam Silver.

In a video tribute, it was revealed that Spencer had battled and survived breast cancer before tragically losing her right leg due to a drunken driver hitting her as she was talking to a friend. She would then lose her job shortly after. It might have been easy for Spencer to give up, but she refused to and her persistence would ultimately pay off.

The New York Post details her impressive fight in this must-read feature.