Brooklyn Nets 95-111 New York Knicks: Three Takeaways

NEW YORK – The Nets (18-33) hoped a new starting lineup would spark a better result against the Knicks (23-28), but it was a familiar outcome at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

Nets rookie center Jarrett Allen got his first-ever start and showed some promising signs, yet Knicks once again outmuscled the Nets in a 111-95 loss. Enes Kanter was the main catalyst for the hosts, as he powered New York with 20 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. DeMarre Carroll led Brooklyn with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson admitted he was frustrated with a few lapses throughout the first half.

“First half, it’s tough to get into a 20-point hole on the road,” he said before later explaining. “First half was not Nets basketball, that’s not how we want to play. I kind of gave it to the guys at halftime and again, I thought we competed better in the second half.”

The Nets suffered their first sweep by the Knicks since the 2010-11 season and is in a four-game slide. The team will hope for a much-needed boost at home when they host the Sixers (24-23) at Barclays Center.

Kanter and Kristaps Porzingis Dominate

The Knicks’ frontcourt tandem combined to a devastating effect against the Nets, who struggled to contain either player.

Kanter owned the low post at times and shot 80 percent, which only opened opportunities for New York’s star forward Porzingis. The Latvian was 6-for-8 from behind the arc and his two back-to-back threes in the third quarter killed the Nets’ momentum as they were starting to build a rally. Porzingis finished the game with 28 points and five rebounds.

“We couldn’t get stops,” D’Angelo Russell said after the game. “We struggled to get stops and get out on transition. They capitalized.”

But scoring wasn’t the only area where they were effective. Kanter’s strength on the glass created more chances for the Knicks’ guards to capitalize as Tim Hardaway Jr. added 15 points.

Jarrett Allen Impresses In First Start

The rookie center became the youngest-ever Net to start at Madison Square Garden at 19 years, 284 days and he didn’t appear fazed by the moment. In a game with few bright spots, Allen’s composed performance definitely stood out.

Allen finished the first half 4-for-4 with eight points and ended the game by converting on all attempts for 12 points. While Kenny Atkinson will likely want to see the former Longhorn step up his rebounding, he only had four, he did enough to warrant reward his coach’s decision.

Allen had his trademark fierce dunks, but he also showed an improved touch around the glass, converting on a hook shot and a floater over defenders. In the beginning of the season, those don’t go in – displaying the teenager’s improvement this season.

“Offensively, Jarrett is really progressing,” Atkinson said. “He is going to be a really good player for us.”

Jahlil Okafor Continues Improvement

Okafor had his best rebounding performance as a Net, despite his struggles on offense. The center shot 2-for-7 to finish with five points, yet on the other side of the floor he made a few key stops and added 13 rebounds to go along with a steal and a block.

Atkinson praised the 22-year-old’s commitment to getting better in fitness and conditioning.

“You felt his girth and width [on defense],” the coach said. “He’s got great hands. Thirteen rebounds, that’s a good sign tonight. We all see it; he’s gotten into much better shape. It’s really helping him so good to see him getting some minutes tonight.”

Atkinson revealed that he wants to see more of his younger centers in Allen and Okafor in a two-center rotation. He also acknowledged that Okafor could eventually start at some stage depending on how he and Allen are playing. The former Duke star is happy with his progress on the court.

“It’s very encouraging,” Okafor said. “I’m doing the right thing every day and doing what is asked from me. Hopefully, I can stay on the same trajectory.”