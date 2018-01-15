Preview: Brooklyn Nets Take on New York Knicks in Rivalry Clash on MLK Day

The Nets have a chance to go to .500 in 2018 when they host their crosstown rivals, the Knicks, at Barclays Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Brooklyn will hope to take advantage of New York’s recent struggles in the Monday afternoon clash. The Knicks have lost eight of their last 10 games and remain one of the NBA’s worst road teams with just four wins outside of Madison Square Garden.

The Nets come into this matchup having won three out of their last seven games in the New Year. They’ve improved defensively in that span, allowing 104.4 points per game – an almost five-point improvement from their season average. Yet, offensive inconsistencies have cost the team at times as evidenced with another costly slow start on Saturday in a overtime loss against the Wizards.

A Nets' win on Monday would help the team avoid a third loss this season to their neighbors and also secure the team’s first win in the Atlantic Division in this campaign. A victory would push the club’s all-time record against the Knicks to 94-96 and 12-11 since relocating to Brooklyn.

Here’s Three Things to Watch For:

How will the Nets Slow Down Kristaps Porzingis?

Porzingis is matchup nightmare for most teams in the NBA, but his advantages as a 7-foot-3 do-it-all forward are even more pronounced against the Nets. He’s averaging 22.9 points on 53 percent shooting against Brooklyn and that is with him being sidelined for a half in the second game between these two teams. Luckily for the Nets, he’s mired in a slump that has made observers wonder if fatigue is catching up with him.

He’s shooting 37.8 percent in his past 10 games, which many have pointed to the reason why the Knicks in turn are struggling. Still, Porzingis remains an effective rebounder and an incredible shot blocker as he’s been averaging 7.3 boards and 3.1 blocks during that period. The Nets must avoid being the team that he gets back on track against.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has done an admirable job of attacking Porzingis offensively, averaging 15 points and 5 rebounds against him, but he’ll need help on the other side of the floor. If the Knicks star is struggling with fatigue, having multiple players match up against him could be an effective strategy.

Key Matchup: Courtney Lee vs. Allen Crabbe

Porzingis was the reason why the Knicks build a big lead against the Nets in the Dec. 14, Lee made sure they finished the job. The Latvian suffered an injury early in the second half and the veteran guard and former Net picked up the slack, pouring in a game-high 27 points.

Crabbe, on the other hand, struggled in this encounter – shooting 1-for-8. The Nets shooting guard has improved since that game as he’s averaging 14.4 points and hitting 41 percent from behind the arc. He’s also stepped up on the other side of the court. The Nets will need a well-rounded performance from Crabbe to get its first victory of the season against their rivals.

Can Brooklyn Build Momentum at Home?

The Nets have struggled to find consistency at home this season as they sit 9-13 at Barclays Center. Some of the team’s biggest wins of the season have come in front of their fans, securing significant results against the Cavaliers and Timberwolves among others. Brooklyn has dropped its last three games at home and nothing would be better than ending that streak against the Knicks.

The rivalry usually brings out the best in both teams, so expect more of the same on Monday.