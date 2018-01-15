Brooklyn Nets Sign James Webb III to Two-way Contract

BROOKLYN (January 15, 2018) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward James Webb III to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. In a related move, the Nets have requested waivers on forward Jacob Wiley.

Webb (6’9”, 202) joins Brooklyn from the NBA G League’s Delaware 87ers. In 21 games (13 starts) with the 87ers this season, Webb has recorded averages of 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 27.3 minutes per contest. He also appeared in 39 games (all starts) for Delaware last season and holds career NBA G League averages of 12.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.2 minutes per game across 60 career games (52 starts).

Prior to his time in the NBA G League, Webb played two collegiate seasons at Boise State (2014-16), where he earned All-Mountain West First Team honors as a redshirt junior (2015-16) and Mountain West Newcomer of the Year, All-Mountain West Second Team, and All-Mountain West Defensive Team honors as a redshirt sophomore (2014-15). In 63 career games (57 starts) with the Broncos, Webb averaged 13.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.1 minutes per contest. The Augusta, Ga., native also played one season (2012-13) at North Idaho College prior to playing at Boise State.

Wiley originally signed a two-way contract with Brooklyn on August 14. In five games with Brooklyn this season, Wiley recorded averages of 0.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 6.7 minutes per game. He also appeared in 16 games with Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20.6 minutes per contest.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular season roster. A two-way player for the Nets will provide services primarily to the team’s NBA G League affiliate – the Long Island Nets – but can spend up to 45 days with Brooklyn, not including any time prior to the start of Long Island’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.