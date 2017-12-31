Brooklyn Nets 105-108 Boston Celtics: Three Takeaways

The Nets will enter 2018 with the hope of getting off to better starts as one of their New Year’s resolutions.

Brooklyn’s slow first quarter cost it in a close loss to Boston at TD Garden. The Nets trailed 38-28 against the Celtics, with the visitors allowing their opponents to shoot an astounding 69 percent. Kenny Atkinson’s team would cut the deficit down to 61-59 at the end of the first half, but it allowed Boston, a team that struggles on offense, to shoot 72 percent.

Similar to other defeats this season, the Nets responded with a strong second half and had a chance to force overtime, if it wasn’t for a missed three by Spencer Dinwiddie with 13 seconds remaining. Brooklyn outscored Boston in the fourth quarter 29-26, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Eastern Conference leader.

The Nets can’t be faulted for their effort in Boston, but questions will linger about why they can’t start games with the same urgency that they finish games with.

Here's Three Observations From the Game:

Nets Need to Figure Out First Quarter Issue

Brooklyn went 1-4 on a difficult road trip and the team failed to get off to a good start in any of the games away from Barclays Center. Despite playing against the Pacers, Spurs, Pelicans, Heat and Celtics, the Nets had a legitimate chance of winning all but one game (New Orleans), due to a superb fightback that usually fell just short (aside from Miami). It appeared as if the team had moved past the issue in its win against Heat on Friday, but reverted back to old habits at the TD Garden.

The Nets struggled on both sides of the court in the opening 10 minutes and once again tried to rely on their bench to bail it out. Caris LeVert and Quincy Acy sparked the team in the second and third quarters as they helped get the team’s first lead after halftime. However, it appeared that LeVert’s fatigue caught up with him in the final quarter.

Dinwiddie and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had a strong fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to secure an upset in Boston.

The Kyrie Irving Show

As Irving stepped to take what would be the game-icing free throws with eight seconds remaining, loud chants of “MVP” filled the TD Garden. The 25-year-old has become a complete player since he’s joined the Celtics and it was on full display on Sunday night.

Irving only had two assists, but he was the clear engine of the home’s impressive shooting percentage in the first half. He grabbed eight rebounds, often starting the team’s charge to the other end of the floor and hounded Dinwiddie on defense. Offensively, Brooklyn failed to contain him as he had 28 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

The Nets did a good job of holding both Al Horford and Jayson Tatum to just 19 combined, but they had no answer for the Celtics’ leading man. The TD Garden crowd may be on to something.

Hollis-Jefferson Shines Despite Defeat

It was a tough night on offensive for most of Brooklyn’s starters, but Hollis-Jefferson finished his strong December with another outstanding performance. He poured in 22 points on 47 percent shooting and added 12 boards.

Interestingly enough, it was the sixth game where he’s had 20 or more points this season, something he only did twice in his first two seasons combined. Hollis-Jefferson finished December averaging 15.6 points, 7.5 rebounds while shooting 49.7 percent.