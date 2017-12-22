Preview: Nets hope for repeat success against visiting Wizards

BROOKLYN -- The Nets’ three-game homestand hasn’t gone to plan so they’ll be looking to salvage something in the finale against the Wizards (17-14).

Brooklyn (11-19) is mired in a four-game losing streak, tied for the longest losing streak of the season, and head coach Kenny Atkinson said there could be changes ahead. The team’s last win actually came against Washington just 10 days ago, but the visitors will be boosted by the return of John Wall, who was sidelined in the Nets’ win.

Here are Three Things to Watch for:

How Will Nets Handle Adversity?

Two weeks ago, the Nets were one of the feel-good stories of the NBA. How quickly things can change. The team has struggled to play with the gritty identity that saw them just two games out of the Eastern Conference’s eighth seed a couple of days ago, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t time to change things.

Atkinson has said the team has been missing an “it” factor recently and Joe Harris tried to explain what that is at shoot around on Friday.

“I think [we’ve been missing] a bit of urgency, competitiveness,” Harris told BrooklynNets.com. “We’ve played well in spurts but not for an entire game.”

He added, “It’s all about putting it together for a full four quarters.”

Defense is what sparked the Nets' earlier success, so expect that to be a focus from Atkinson and his staff on Friday.

Will There be Changes to the Nets’ Starting Lineup?

Atkinson has largely stuck with Spencer Dinwiddie, Allen Crabbe, DeMarre Carroll, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Tyler Zeller, barring injuries, since Nov. 22. Despite some promising moments and wins, the Nets are 3-6 when that lineup starts.

The team has struggled to get off to quick starts and defend the frontcourt, which could suggest the inclusions of Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen into the starting five. Allen has been praised for his athleticism and defensive impact by Atkinson and LeVert’s well-rounded game could give the team another option on offense at the start of games.

It will be interesting to see what Atkinson decides on Friday night.

Key Matchup: Dinwiddie vs. Wall

The last time these two teams matched up, Wall’s absence meant Dinwiddie could help on guarding the Wizards’ sharp shooting guard Bradley Beal. That won’t be the case in this game.

Wall is one of the game’s elite point guards, a terror on both sides of the court. Still, there are ways to neutralize his effectiveness. The point guard has improved from behind the arc over the past few years, but overall, shooting isn’t the strongest part of his game. He likes to use his blazing speed to get to the basket. So Dinwiddie has two tasks on defense: Force Wall to take jump shots and don’t allow him to drive and dish to Beal.

Offensively, Dinwiddie has to be wary of Wall’s ability to get into the passing lanes for steals and look for intelligent shots. He remains tied for the NBA lead in assist-to-turnover ratio, but he’s been inconsistent with his shot lately (hitting 36 percent on field goals).

Projected Starters: Dinwiddie, Crabbe, Carroll, Hollis-Jefferson, Zeller

Injury Report: D’Angelo Russell OUT (left leg surgery).