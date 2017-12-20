Brooklyn Nets welcome back former star Vince Carter

The Kings’ visit to Barclays Center on Wednesday marks the return of an old friend for Nets fans.

Vince Carter, in the twilight of his NBA career in his 20th season, will play against the team he spent his prime years with – the Nets.

The location of the team might be different, as Carter starred in the team’s New Jersey days, but his legacy still stands as one of the best players in franchise history. Brooklyn head coach Kenny Atkinson reflected on the 40-year-old’s NBA legacy ahead of the game versus Sacramento.

“First of all, it’s shocking how long he’s played in this league,” Atkinson said before later adding. “Obviously his legacy with the Nets, I really enjoyed watching him play and still watching him play. I think it shows how smart of player he is, that he can keep playing at this age.

“It’s almost like those old pitchers who at 42 learn how to change speeds and keep guys off rhythm. So impressive, very impressive.”

This might be the last time Brooklyn hosts Carter, so here’s a look at some his top performances as a member of the Nets:

May 5, 2006: Carter Dominates Pacers in Crucial Playoff tie

This was the game where Carter showed he could dominate in the playoffs as he dropped 34 points, 15 boards and 7 dimes in a crucial Game 5 win on for the Nets. During his time in Toronto, the former Tar Heel had developed a reputation of falling to show up in playoff games. He shed that label quickly in New Jersey as he ended up averaging 25.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

April 7, 2007: Carter and Jason Kidd Both Post Triple-Doubles

Kidd was known as Mr. Triple-Double during his time with the Nets, but Carter showed he can get in on the act as well. The two Nets stars both put up triple-doubles against the Wizards in a win – the first set of teammates to do it since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen did it in 1989.

Carter posted an incredible stat line: 46 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 blocks on 56 percent shooting.

Dec. 24, 2005: Vinsanity Matches Career-High with 51 Points vs. the Heat

The Nets acquired Carter for his ability to single-handledly take over games and the eventual-NBA champions had no answer for Carter. This game stands out as his brightest moment with the Nets as his 23 completed free throws (!) still stand as Nets record and tied Dominique Wilkins’ all-time NBA mark.

Then-Heat coach Pat Riley said, “Basically, one guy beat us. ... Vince was unbelievable."

He sure was.

