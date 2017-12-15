Brooklyn Nets 87-120 Toronto Raptors: Three Takeaways

Nik Stauskas had an impressive opening six minutes as a member of the Nets, but everything came crumbling apart after for the team against the Raptors at Air Canada Centre.

It was a debut to remember for the former No. 8 pick of the 2014 draft, as he poured in 15 points and five boards in his first six minutes of action. While that would spark a brief lead for the Nets in the second quarter, the team couldn’t hold on as the Raptors asserted themselves to go on a 33-to-20 run in the third quarter.

DeMarre Carroll and Allen Crabbe’s absence definitely played a factor in the defeat, yet Brooklyn reverted to some old, avoidable bad habits that ultimately cost it.

Here’s Three Observations from the Loss in Toronto:

Jahlil Okafor and Stauskas Make Their Debuts

Nets fans finally got a glimpse of their new arrivals as Okafor and Stauskas played 23 and 28 minutes respectively. There were moments of excitement for both players, even if it’s obvious they are adjusting to Kenny Atkinson’s style of play.

Okafor showed signs of rust in his first game with the Nets, scoring 10 points on 45 percent shooting. Still, the now 22-year-old (his birthday was on Friday) showed some promising signs. He showed good footwork in his opening basket and was willing to take shots outside of the paint, converting on two mid-range shots. The latter point is especially important as Atkinson likes his big men to utilize open long-range opportunities. Okafor should improve as he learns how to find positioning in the Nets’ offense.

As Stauskas, his second quarter run showcased why the Kings selected him where they did three years ago. There’s definitely talent there as he finished with 22 points on 67 percent shooting. He also set the new mark for three-pointers made in a Nets debut (five).

Brooklyn’s Turnover Issue Becoming a Concern

The Nets surrendered 22 turnovers in Toronto, a team that loves to turn giveaways into points. What is concerning is that this isn’t a blimp in Brooklyn – it’s becoming the team’s Achilles Heel. Look up a Nets loss and more often than not, it’s because they’ve lost the turnover battle.

Spencer Dinwiddie leads the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio, but Brooklyn overall needs to take better care of the ball.

DeMar DeRozan Takes Advantage of Nets’ Perimeter Defense

In the new NBA, most teams seek layups and three pointers. When the Nets defense is successful, it forces teams to take low percentage mid-range shots. That’s where DeRozan thrives.

Toronto’s star is an old school player, he loves taking mid-range shots and Brooklyn had no answer against it as he scored 31 points in 29 minutes on 14-for-19 shooting. The Nets could have benefitted from Carroll’s gritty presence in the perimeter, even if it was a smart decision to rest the veteran on Friday night. Like the 28-year-old, Carroll is old school and plays a gritty game on defense. The Nets needed to get physical with DeRozan to slow him down and missed Carroll in the loss.