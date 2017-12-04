DeMarre Carroll Tries Hand as Analyst on NBA TV

DeMarre Carroll has quickly become the veteran voice of the Brooklyn Nets’ locker room, so it’s no surprise that he’s trying his hand as an analyst on NBA TV.

The 31-year-old joined NBA GameTime to talk about defending LeBron James, Steph Curry and life as a Net. Check it out his appearance below. Oh and by the way, memo to NBA TV: Carroll did defend LeBron in a Brooklyn win at Barclays Center in October – you might want to update those highlights.