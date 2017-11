BROOKLYN (November 17, 2017) – Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Updates regarding Russell’s return will be issued as appropriate.

Russell has played in 12 games for Brooklyn this season posting team-leading averages of 20.9 points and 5.7 assists along with 4.7 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game.