Nets-Suns Postgame Quotes

Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, Brooklyn Nets

On the Nets’ starting unit struggling:

“Give credit to their (Suns) group that was in there. They went on a run at the end of the game. They just took over. We didn’t make plays. I thought our shot selection was iffy. I thought our shot selection was iffy all game. I think we set a Nets record for midrange contested jump shots. We have to improve our shot selection and I think that will help our defense, help our spirit. But a lot of contested shots from everybody tonight.”

On the importance of shot selection when the opposition is on a run:

“I thought for most of the season we’ve done a pretty good job moving the ball and tonight for some reason it stuck. It didn’t move and they capitalized. ”

On the rebounding differential:

“I thought Warren (TJ) really hurt us. He had some big offensive rebounds at the end and we couldn’t keep him off. I think (Devin) Booker attracts a lot of attention. You try to dig and help on him and then he missed a couple and (TJ) Warren slices in there and big-time rebounds, they hurt.”

D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets

On what shifted down the stretch of the game:

"Teams make runs. We didn't get enough stops."

On why the Nets couldn't make key plays down the stretch:

"Second chance. I think, once again, it came down to missed free throws, missed blockouts, stuff like that. But I think we did alright as a whole."

On if it was difficult for the starting unit to get in a rhythm:

"Yes. You just have to be more aggressive as a unit, give our bench a better opportunity. But they came in and played well and kept us in the game, honestly."

On if the Nets’ free throw shooting contributed to the outcome of the game:

"Yes. I don't know what we shot, but I know we missed a lot of free throws. Yes, we can be better. The game came down to, I don't know what we lost by, but they were shooting way better from the free-throw line than us. If we were capitalizing from the line, it would have been better."

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

On the rebounding differential (-22):

“Got to want it more, got to come out and compete no matter what. Height, size doesn’t matter. It’s about who wants it more.”

On his role as a leader in helping the team rebound:

“Pretty much just coming in every day willing to work. I think people sometimes get confused with being a leader by what they say. I think it’s about what you do and your work ethic and how you come in every day. People start to follow.”

On getting back on track on the upcoming road trip:

“Stay together, keep believing in the process, keep believing in each other, keep believing in what the coaches believe in and everything will change.”

On the team’s shot selection in late-game situations:

“We could do a better job. I feel like we should definitely make better decisions, but that’s on us as a team – just take the game and play at our pace. At the end of the day, I put the blame on us.”