Brooklyn Nets Tipped-Off Business and Basketball on October 10 with Mentorship Program

Brooklyn Nets players participated in a business and basketball mentorship program yesterday, Tuesday, October 10, during which they met with top-ranking executives across the New York City area, many of which are alumni from their respective universities.

The meetings were an opportunity for the team to learn about various careers and prepare for life after basketball. The players were joined by Nets front office executives as they received business advice from top executives across a variety of business and nonprofit sectors, including companies like American Express, Evercore, RBC Capital, and Children’s Aid Society.

Meetings were scheduled with the players and major alumni of their alma maters, including Harvard (Jeremy Lin), Ohio State (D’Angelo Russell), Michigan (Caris LeVert), Cincinnati (Sean Kilpatrick), Texas (Jarrett Allen), and more.

Players discussed subjects like asset management, involvement in the community, and traded a few memories from their time on campus.