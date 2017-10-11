Brooklyn Nets Exercise Team Options on Hollis-Jefferson, Russell And Levert

BROOKLYN (October 12, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets have exercised the 2018-19 contract options for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, D’Angelo Russell and Caris LeVert.

Hollis-Jefferson, selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by Portland and acquired by the Nets via trade on draft night, has appeared in 107 career games (67 starts) in two seasons, registering averages of 7.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 22.2 minutes per game. During the 2016-17 season, the 22-year-old saw action in a team-high 78 contests (50 starts) and averaged 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 22.6 minutes per contest.

Russell spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers before being acquired by the Nets via trade on June 22, 2017. He was selected with the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and averaged 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.2 minutes per game in 80 games (48 starts) in his inaugural season en route to All-Rookie Second Team honors. In the 2016-17 season, the 21-year-old appeared in 63 games (60 starts) and increased his production across the board, averaging 15.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.7 minutes per game.

LeVert saw action in 57 games (26 starts) in his rookie season, recording averages of 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 21.7 minutes per game. The 23-year-old was originally selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers before being acquired in a trade by Brooklyn on July 7, 2016.