Brooklyn Nets and Rank + Rally Create BROOKLYN COOL, a Local Style Collective

New collection features exclusive apparel and accessories from New York-based designers Antler & Woods, Extra Butter, IGWT, Kinfolk and PINTRILL

BROOKLYN - BROOKLYN COOL™, a lifestyle apparel program formed in partnership between Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE) and its retail partner Rank + Rally, infuses the borough’s unique style into a collection of merchandise crafted by five top local designers: Antler & Woods, Extra Butter, IGWT, Kinfolk and PINTRILL. The BROOKLYN COOL collection features the designers’ products, weaving the Nets’ look into hats, shirts, classic jackets, athleisure wear, jewelry, accessories, and more.

BROOKLYN COOL products will be available at the recently re-designed Swag Shop at Barclays Center, as well as select items at the team’s official online shop, NetsStore.com. The collection will be unveiled on Friday, September 29.

“Brand Brooklyn is about more than basketball,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. “By partnering with local designers with a finger on the pulse of the borough’s style, we can further integrate the Nets into the lives of our fans, from the die-hard loyalist to the casual spectator.”

BROOKLYN COOL exemplifies Rank + Rally’s mission to create and curate unique retail and fashion platforms evoking the team brand and spirit of fandom. The BROOKLYN COOL collection will continue to grow with ongoing collaborations between local partners and Brand Brooklyn.

“BROOKLYN COOL is redefining how fans show their team pride by offering merchandise that is equally at home in the arena or on the streets of Brooklyn,” said Andy Lansing, President and CEO of Levy, Rank + Rally’s parent company.

“Street style and basketball go hand-in-hand in Brooklyn. The collection of BROOKLYN COOL designers embodies the fashion-forward spirit of the borough,” said Alison Weber, Chief Creative Officer of Curiology, the experience design group that collaborated with Rank + Rally on designing the collection. “They were selected because of their design talent, entrepreneurial spirit, and the drive to be a part of something bigger than their own brand.”