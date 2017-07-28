Nets Waive Archie Goodwin

BROOKLYN - The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on guard Archie Goodwin.

Goodwin appeared in 12 games for Brooklyn in the 2016-17 season, recording averages of 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 15.4 minutes per game. He originally signed the first of two 10-day contracts with the Nets on March 15, 2017, before inking a multi-year contract with the team on April 4, 2017. In 165 career games with Brooklyn, New Orleans and Phoenix, the four-year NBA veteran has averaged 6.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14.5 minutes per contest.