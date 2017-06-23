BROOKLYN NETS SELECT JARRETT ALLEN 22ND OVERALL IN 2017 NBA DRAFT

BROOKLYN (June 22, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets selected Jarrett Allen with the 22nd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft Thursday night at Barclays Center. Additionally, the team selected Aleksandar Vezenkov with the 57th pick in the second round.

Allen (6’11”, 235) spent one season (2016-17) at the University of Texas, appearing in 33 games, averaging 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 32.1 minutes per contest. He led his team in rebounding, blocked shots and minutes played while ranking second in scoring. Allen shot 56.6 percent (179-of-316) overall from the field, reaching double figures in scoring 25 times and in rebounding on 14 occasions.

The Round Rock, Texas, native recorded 12 double-doubles on the year (tied for third-most by a freshman in UT history), including eight in Big 12 Conference play. He ranked fourth on the school’s all-time chart in total rebounds (278) and rebounding average (8.4) by a freshman. Following the season, Allen was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team and to the league’s all-newcomer list.