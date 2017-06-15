NETS ADD TRAVON BRYANT TO COACHING STAFF

BROOKLYN (June 15, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets have named Travon Bryant as an assistant player development coach on Head Coach Kenny Atkinson’s staff.

Bryant joins the Nets after spending the last two seasons as an assistant coach for the NBA Development League’s Oklahoma City Blue. The Long Beach, Calif., native played collegiately at the University of Missouri (2000-04) before embarking on an 11-year pro career overseas, most recently with Japan’s Akita Northern Happinets in 2015. Bryant also played in Greece, Italy, Germany, Ukraine and France during his time abroad.