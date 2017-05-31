BROOKLYNETTES DANCE TEAM TO HOLD OPEN AUDITIONS FOR 2017-18 BROOKLYN NETS SEASON

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets will hold open auditions for the Brooklynettes dance team on Saturday, June 10 at 10:30 a.m. at LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre on the LIU Brooklyn campus at 1 University Plaza. Registration begins at 10 a.m.

The Brooklynettes, presented by Crunch Fitness, will perform at all Brooklyn Nets games at Barclays Center during the 2017-18 season and will represent the team at events throughout the New York metropolitan area and internationally.

Special guest judges will be in attendance at the auditions, including BLOC Talent Agency representative Fatima Wilson and celebrity choreographer Tanisha Scott. Wilson’s clients have worked with renowned artists, including Beyoncé, Drake, and Rihanna, and have been featured on Saturday Night Live, HBO’s Girls, The Get Down and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Scott, a three-time MTV VMA-nominated choreographer, has worked with Beyoncé, JAY Z, Alicia Keys, Rihanna, and Sean Paul.

For b-roll and photos from 2016-17 performances, please click here.

AUDITION REQUIREMENTS:

Dancers must be 18 or older and have extensive dance training in hip hop and jazz styles.

Tumbling skills are a plus, but not required.

Wear two-piece attire and non-marking sneakers.

Arrive in glamorous, performance-ready hair and makeup.

Select dancers will be invited to attend a callback audition on June 11 at LIU Brooklyn.

Finalists must be available the evenings of June 12 & 13.

For more information about auditions, please visit brooklynettes.com.