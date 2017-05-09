Tree Giveaway with NYRP and PwC

DATE: MONDAY, MAY 15, 3 PM - 5 PM

LOCATION: 620 Atlantic Avenue

HOST: NYRP and PwC



The Brooklyn Nets are teaming up with PwC US and New York Restoration Project (NYRP) for the fifth consecutive year to give away trees to the Brooklyn community on Monday, May 15th from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. The giveaway will take place on Barclays Center’s Resorts World Casino NYC Plaza. K.J. McDaniels and former Nets player Albert King will make a special appearance at the event.

The event coincides with PwC and the Nets’ Trees for Threes Program, which donates trees for 3-pointers scored by the Nets this season at Barclays Center. The trees will be planted in community gardens, schoolyards, private yards, and other areas in Brooklyn.

To pick up a free tree, you must agree to:

• plant in one of the five boroughs;

• keep trees properly watered and maintained;

• and plant your tree in the ground of your yard or community garden and NOT along streets or in city parks.

**Note: There is a two tree maximum for participants in Giveaways this year. Family members must be present to claim their own trees.**

Register for a free tree