Preview: Nets vs. Magic

Brooklyn Nets (16-59) vs Orlando Magic (27-49)

6 p.m., Barclays Center

TV: YES Network

Radio: WCBS 880AM

The Brooklyn Nets look to start the final month of their season with a win Saturday, taking on the Orlando Magic (6 p.m., YES).

The Nets are coming off a 7-10 March and are looking to end their season on a high note in the last two weeks. To do that, they’ll have to snap a two-game losing streak and Brooklyn will also have to snap a five-game losing streak to Orlando.

Sean Kilpatrick led the Nets with 15 points against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, seeing his minutes double from his first game back from a hamstring injury. Jeremy Lin and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson each had 14 points in the contest.

Brook Lopez scored 11 points on 4-of-17 shooing Thursday, so the Nets will look for their leading scorer to bounce back against Orlando. Lopez (10,321) is 120 points shy of becoming the Nets all-time leading scorer and needs to average 17.1 points-per-game down the stretch to surpass Buck Williams (10,440).

Injury Report:

Quincy Acy (left ankle soreness) and Joe Harris (sprained left shoulder) are out. Acy is missing his second straight game, while Harris misses his 15th straight game.

Orlando Magic:

At 27-49, the Magic can not make the playoffs and currently sit one spot above the Nets in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Magic are coming in on the second half of a back-to-back, having lost to the Boston Celtics 117-116 on Friday night in Boston. Orlando has lost three straight games and four of their last five games. In their most recent two losses, the Magic held 21 and 13-point leads, respectively.

Evan Fournier leads the Magic with 17 points-per-game. Nikola Vucevic leads the team with 10.4 rebounds-per-game, while Elfrid Payton leads the Magic with 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals-per-game.