Nets Notes: Goodwin Practices, Lin's TV Cameo

GOODWIN PRACTICES:

Archie Goodwin isn’t wasting any time on his 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets, as Goodwin was practicing at HSS Training Center with the team on Wednesday afternoon.

Goodwin was signed out of the NBA D-League, averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.7 minutes per game with the Greensboro Swarm, Charlotte’s D-League affiliate.

Prior to that, the 22-year-old played 153 NBA games in parts of four seasons with Phoenix (2013-16) and New Orleans (2016-17), recording averages of 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14.5 minutes per game.

“He’s the profile we’re looking for, young, talent, hasn’t found his footing in the league yet,” Coach Kenny Atkinson said. “Great job by Sean and Trajan to bring in another guy we can look at and potentially build with him, build with him in the summer and see if we have something there.”

Two current Nets – Sean Kilpatrick and Quincy Acy – were signed to 10-day contracts before receiving multi-year deals in the Sean Marks era.

Atkinson said Goodwin won’t play on Thursday night against the Knicks, but could see the floor on Friday or Sunday, as the team balances teaching him the Nets systems with the ticking clock of the 10-day contract.

“He’s got to get his feet under him and hopefully in this 10-day period,” Atkinson said. “Probably right, not the first game. Get a few practices under his belt we can throw him in against the Celtics or the Mavs and see where he is.”

The coach sees Goodwin as a combo guard, but needs more time to determine if he’ll play at the one or the two. Atkinson said he liked that Goodwin’s athleticism, touching on Goodwin’s multi-sport background as a high-school quarterback.

“That’s one of the areas we have to improve, so that’s important. We have to become more athletic,” Atkinson said. “KJ is similar. They are young, athletic players whose skill level needs to improve and that fits where we are right now.”

LIN’S CAMEO:

Jeremy Lin made a cameo appearance on the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat on Tuesday night. Lin was featured in a flashback bar scene as Chau, a friend of main character Louis Huang and said he watched the clip after Tuesday’s game.

“I was really just interested to see what my hair looked like because I had two different hairstyles and wanted to see which one they chose,” Lin said.