As part of Nets2Schools and Black History Month, Sean Kilpatrick and Spencer Dinwiddie visited PS 156 in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

Dinwiddie and Kilpatrick spoke with the students about influential black role models that had a personal impact on their lives.

The students also took turns reading passages from the book Because of them We Can, which features images of children posing as black heroes and trail blazers to empower the next generation.