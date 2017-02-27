BROOKLYN (Feb. 27, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on Luis Scola.

Scola, who signed as a free agent with the Nets on July 13, 2016, appeared in 36 games for Brooklyn this season, recording averages of 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game. In 743 career NBA games with the Nets, Raptors, Pacers, Suns and Rockets, the 10-year NBA veteran has averaged 12.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 25.6 minutes per game.