Preview: Nets vs. Heat

Brooklyn Nets (9-44) vs. Miami Heat (23-30)

7:30 p.m., Barclays Center

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN

As tough as the Brooklyn Nets recent slide has been, Brook Lopez said he felt like the team was taking steps forward in Wednesday’s overtime loss to the Washington Wizards.

This isn’t hockey, so there are no points for losing in overtime, but for a team that’s lost 11 straight games, taking a talented Wizards team to OT is progress.

“They are playing as well as anyone in the league right now and to compete with them, push it to overtime and then be right there with them at the end of the game with a great chance, a great chance,” Lopez said on Wednesday. “It’s something big to be said for us.”

As Coach Kenny Atkinson said Wednesday, now the Nets just needs a breakthrough win. They’ll have their chance when they host the Miami Heat for a third and final time this season.

“Our guys are competing and competing hard,” Atkinson said on Wednesday. “For all of us, it would great to get a breakthrough. I think we need a breakthrough win to get us over that hump. It’ll help set us off and help us move forward. I do see improvement. I keep saying that, but I see a lot of improvement from our young guys.”

ATKINSON LIKES RONDAE AT THE 4

Atkinson singled out Rondae Hollis-Jefferson before Wednesday’s game as one of the players making marked improvement. The coach has moved Jefferson to the four and recently inserted him into the starting lineup – a move he’s seen pay dividends for the player and the team’s defense.

“That’s his natural position. Since he’s gone to the 4, our defense has improved,” Atkinson said. “I think there’s a direct correlation, that’s what I see on film at least. He’s a smart defensive player, he’s a long defensive player and we can switch a lot more, which I think you’re seeing and he rebounds the ball. Four blocked shots [Tuesday] guys go through the lane, he’s got good instincts, can strip a guy, get a deflection.”

Hollis-Jefferson recorded his second double-double of the season on Wednesday with 13 points and 11 rebounds. In five games since becoming a starter, Hollis-Jefferson is averaging 8.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and is shooting .571 from the field.

HEAT STILL HOT; WAITERS OUT VS. NETS

The last time the Nets played the Miami Heat in Brooklyn, the Heat were riding a four-game winning streak. Then when they met again in Miami, the Heat were on a seven-game winning streak. Today, the Heat are still riding that same streak, having won 12 in a row – the longest active streak in the NBA – and are two games back of the Detroit Pistons for the final playoff spot.

Dion Waiters was a major factor in the Heat’s two previous wins over the Nets, averaging 21.5 ppg, 8.5 apg and 5 rpg. The 6’4 shooting guard is out for tonight’s game with an ankle injury. Former-Net Wayne Ellington is expected to start in Waiters’ place on Friday.