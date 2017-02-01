Preview: Nets vs. Knicks

Brooklyn Nets (9-39) vs. New York Knicks (21-29)

7:30 p.m., Barclays Center

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN

For Isaiah Whitehead, bragging rights are on the line when the Brooklyn Nets host the New York Knicks tonight at Barclays Center.

“Both teams being from New York, they want to one up each other,” Whitehead said. “No matter how the season is going, when the Nets and the Knicks play each other, the players are like yeah, we have to win this game.”

Whitehead has only played one career game against the Knicks, but Brook Lopez is a seasoned vet with 25 games against the crosstown rivals and this game still moves the needle for him.

“The crosstown rivalry, it’s fun,” Lopez said. “Fans definitely get into it and bring such a high energy to the game. It’s no question a fun one to be a part of.”

The Nets are 6-3 vs. the Knicks at Barclays Center and have won four straight on home court, which Lopez said will contribute to the electric atmosphere in Brooklyn. That jolt could be what the Nets need to bust out of their current six-game losing streak.

The Nets could get some reinforcements tonight, as Joe Harris is probable to return to the lineup after missing six games with a sprained left ankle.

“I honestly feel good, but it’s more so the decision of the performance staff and our trainers right now,” Harris said at Wednesday’s shootaround. “Even if I can play 10 minutes, I’d like to do that. I’d like to get back out on the court and get playing again.”

Harris is averaging 8.6 points and 3 rebounds this season and was in the starting lineup at the time of his injury.

Whitehead could also be making a charge to get starter’s minutes, as the rookie left an impression on Coach Kenny Atkinson against Miami on Monday, with 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and zero turnovers. Whitehead is averaging 12 points over his last five games, leaving Atkinson to consider putting him back in the starting lineup.

“He’s pushing,” Atkinson said in Miami. “I’m thrilled with the way he’s attacking the basket. Isaiah has a good grasp of what we want to do. He’s playing with more confidence and I like his presence on the floor.”

Knicks Notes:

The Knicks enter Wednesday on a two-game losing streak, while also losing five of their last seven games. A 5-12 January has dropped the Knicks to 21-29 on the season.

Kristaps Porzingis missed Tuesday’s game with a reported stomach virus, so his status is up in the air for Wednesday. Derrick Rose has missed two straight games with an ankle injury. Lance Thomas has missed nine games with an orbital bone injury and is not expected to play on Wednesday.

The Nets will still have to contend with Carmelo Anthony, as the Knicks’ leading scorer is playing with a purpose of late. Anthony is averaging 29 points and 7 rebounds over his past five games.