BROOKLYN (Jan. 30, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed Quincy Acy to a multi-year contract.

Acy (6’7”, 240) was originally signed to a 10-day contract by the Nets on January 10 and inked a second 10-day contract on January 20. In 10 games with the Nets, Acy has averaged 7.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game, shooting 57.5 percent (23-of-40) from the field and 64.7 percent (11-of-17) from three-point range.

In five seasons split between Brooklyn, Dallas, Sacramento, New York and Toronto, Acy has appeared in 235 total NBA games, recording averages of 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game.

Acy was originally selected with the 37th overall pick (second round) of the 2012 NBA Draft by the Raptors after a four-year collegiate career at Baylor University.