BROOKLYN (Jan. 20, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed Quincy Acy to a second 10-day contract.

Acy (6’7”, 240), who was originally signed by the Nets on January 10, has appeared in four games for Brooklyn, averaging 6.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per contest.

In five seasons split between Brooklyn, Toronto, Sacramento, New York and Dallas, Acy has appeared in 229 total NBA games, recording averages of 4.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game.

Acy was originally selected with the 37th overall pick (second round) of the 2012 NBA Draft by the Raptors after a four-year collegiate career at Baylor University.