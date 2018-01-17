Nets Host Second Pride Night

The Brooklyn Nets celebrated diversity and inclusion as the team hosted its second-annual Pride Night presented by Nike on Wednesday, January 17 at Barclays Center. The Pride Night celebration featured prominent members and allies of the LGBTQ community who participated in a pregame awareness panel and special in-game entertainment.

The pregame panel discussed raising awareness for LGBTQ diversity, equality, and community. The panel included Jason Collins, a former Nets player and the NBA's first active openly gay player; Kaz Mitchell, Co-Executive Director, Circle of Voices, Inc.; Eliza Byard, Executive Director, GLSEN; and espnW’s Katie Barnes. The panel was moderated by Hudson Taylor, Founder & Executive Director of Athlete Ally.

Pride Night was embraced throughout the venue including special in-game entertainment and video content.