Nets Support Summer Hoops

The Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy hosted its inaugural 14-and-under Elite Basketball Tournament at Brooklyn Bridge Park. As part of the Nets’ growing commitment to connect with and support youth basketball initiatives through camps, clinics and tournaments, the best boys and girls players in New York City took the court to compete. The winning teams took home trophies and will be recognized at Barclays Center during a Nets game this season. The athletes also received a special visit from Nets rookie Jarrett Allen, the team’s first-round draft pick.