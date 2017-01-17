Brooklyn Heroes - Samuel Burns

Samuel Burns

Sunday, January 15, 2017

Retired Major Samuel Burns of Mount Vernon, New York, served in the United States Army for 22 years between October 1989 and November 2011.

Retired Major Burns was deployed overseas to Baghdad Iraq as part of Operations Dessert Storm and Iraqi Freedom, serving as a logistics commander and leading convoy operations.

For his service, Retired Major Burns has received the Master Parachutist Badge, Meritorious Service Medal and the Bronze Star.