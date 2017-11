Michael Simms

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Retired Sergeant Michael Simms of Queens, New York, served in the United States Marine Corps from 2007 through 2011.

During this time, Sergeant Simms served in North Carolina, Japan, and Iraq. Sergeant Simms was in the food service division, where he was tasked with cooking meals for over 2,000 service men and women daily.

For his service, Sergeant Simms has received the Good Conduct Medal.