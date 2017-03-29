Dindsay Espaillat

Petty Officer Third Class Dindsay Espaillat of Iselin, New Jersey, served in the United States Navy from February 2013, through November 2016.

During this time, Petty Officer Third Class Espaillat served overseas where she participated in Operation Inherent Resolve, a military intervention against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

For her service, Petty Officer Third Class Espaillat has received the Good Conduct Medal.