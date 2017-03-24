David Ryden

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Staff Sergeant David Ryden of Somerset, New Jersey, served actively in the United States Army for 9 years, from 1982 through 1991.

During this time, Staff Sergeant Ryden served overseas in Iraq, as part of Operation Desert Storm. In this role, Staff Sergeant Ryden, served as a tank commander, and company master gunner, for the “Iron Dukes”, 3rd Armored Division.

For his service, Staff Sergeant Ryden has received the South West Asia Service Medal, and multiple Army Commendation Medals, for capturing several enemy soldiers attempting to cross the DMZ into allied areas.