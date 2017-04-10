Charles Bernal

Saturday, April 8, 2017

Staff Sergeant Charles Bernal from Brooklyn, New York, served in the United States Marine Corps since his entry in 1997.

During this time, Staff Sergeant Bernal served oversees in Iraq, as a Marine Corps Infantry Rifleman and Infantry Platoon Sergeant. He also served as a Marine Security Forces Guard and Instructor, as well as a Marine Corps Recruiter.

For his service, Staff Sergeant Bernal has received the following medals and commendations: Navy Achievement Medal with a Combat V Device, Iraq Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and the Marine Recruiting Ribbon.