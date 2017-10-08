Magic's Top Storylines: #4 Magic Pushing Pace

When they traded Serge Ibaka for Terrence Ross shortly before last season’s All-Star break, the Magic decided they wanted to reform their style and play at a much faster rate. This adaptation helped each of the team’s core players, including Elfrid Payton, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier, get into an effective rhythm to close out the year.

Though not quite at the same level as the run and gun Rockets, for example, the Magic are getting out in transition quite often. They rank third in the league this preseason in fast break points (16.3). Orlando has deflected and intercepted a lot of passes on defense, which has prevented opponents from being able to set their half-court defense.