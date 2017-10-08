Magic's Top Storylines: #3 Team's Defensive Intensity

It’s just the preseason but the Magic rank second in the league in opponent field goal percentage (36.4 percent). Orlando has done an excellent job protecting the paint. The Magic’s frontline was ultra-aggressive and assiduous last week when opponents attacked the basket.

This early success is largely a result of the team’s length, athleticism and versatility. Newcomers Jonathan Isaac, Jonathon Simmons, Khem Birch and Wes Iwundu have all made a significant impact and Bismack Biyombo has been extremely active. The Magic rank No. 1 in the NBA this preseason in blocks per game (10.0).