Magic's Top Storylines: Aaron Gordon's Improvement

Aaron Gordon scored in double figures in four of the five preseason games he appeared in and erupted for more than 20 in the final two contests. He averaged 18.4 points and 7.4 rebounds.

Most important, perhaps, was his 3-point shooting. He made 9-of-21 (43 percent) from beyond the arc. The feeling this past summer was that if he can mix in a reliable 3-point shot with all of his athletic scoring plays (cuts, slashes, rolls, alley-oops, transition) and power moves (backing down smaller opponents in post), AG would be a vastly improved offensive player.