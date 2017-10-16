Magic's Top Storylines: Jonathon Simmons Impressive

Many were surprised this past summer when the Spurs decided to renounce their rights to Jonathon Simmons, which in effect made him an unrestricted free agent. He was superb in the playoffs last year, particularly in the series against the Rockets when he became the James Harden-stopper with Kawhi Leonard injured.

Already, the Magic’s decision to bring Simmons aboard is paying off. He was outstanding in the preseason, averaging 13.7 points and showing how gritty and passionate he is on defense. Perhaps most underrated and underappreciated about his game, though, is his playmaking and passing. He totaled 14 assists in Orlando’s two final exhibition contests.