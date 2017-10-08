Magic's Top Storylines: #2 Isaac Showing Flashes

Starting with his impressive NBA preseason debut against the Grizzlies when he recorded 15 points and shot 6-of-10 from the field, Jonathan Isaac has excited Magic fans about what he can be as he continues to develop. Still very unpolished, unrefined and inconsistent, especially as a shot creator, the lanky rookie is going to have to endure growing pains.

Where he seems to already be making a major impact is on the defensive end with his length, athleticism, zest and persistence. He’s so towering and quick that it’s hard for opponents to elude him off the dribble or shoot over him. Isaac also delivered a clutch basket in Orlando’s win over Miami when his go-ahead hook shot with 50 seconds remaining counted as a result of goaltending.