Magic's Top Storylines: #1 Gordon's Impressive Play

Aaron Gordon has picked up where he left off at the end of last season and some. Everything appears so fluid and in rhythm for the athletically gifted forward. AG was the top performer in each of the Magic’s two preseason wins at home against the Mavs and Heat (36 points, 16 rebounds combined).

Part of the reason for his emergence was the position switch that occurred last year. He’s a challenge for many opposing fours because of his agility, speed, mobility and relentlessness. Gordon, who shot just 28.8 percent from 3-point range in 2016-17, looks far more confident with his outside jumper. He knocked down four threes in three games throughout the week.