Magic's Top Performers vs. Cavs: Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier has looked really poised in the early going. He’s shooting the 3-ball with confidence. He’s making wise decisions when he attacks the paint and he appears more determined on defense.

In 26 minutes against the Cavs, the six-year NBA veteran stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal. He made three of the Magic’s 17 3-pointers. Through three games, Fournier is shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc. Just two seasons ago, he was one of few players to shoot at least 45 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 80 percent from the free throw line.