Magic's Top Performers vs. Cavs: Jonathon Simmons

The Magic are confident they have the depth and versatility to make major strides this season. The bench was disappointing on Friday in Brooklyn. They, collectively, bounced back nicely in Cleveland and the key to the engine was Jonathon Simmons, who finished with 19 points.

Acquired by Orlando in free agency after turning heads in the playoffs with his smothering defense and improving offense, Simmons handled backup point guard duties for a big portion of his time on the floor. An underrated and underappreciated playmaker, the once G League tryout hopeful has very impressive vision and instincts.