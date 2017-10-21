Magic's Top Performers vs. Cavs: D.J. Augustin

Starting in place of the injured Elfrid Payton (hamstring), D.J. Augustin was near flawless. He scored 12 points on an efficient 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range. He also dished out 10 assists, grabbed four rebounds and committed just one turnover.

A savvy veteran who signed on with the Magic prior to last season, Augustin is one of the team’s better 3-point shooters and he has a knack for initiating contact on his drives to the rim. He was very effective out of the pick-and-roll during Saturday’s win.