Magic's Top Performers vs. Cavs: Jonathon Simmons

Jonathon Simmons was really impressive during the preseason and there’s no reason to believe it won’t carry over to the regular season. The Magic will benefit from his relentless hustle, passion, offensive versatility and defensive grit.

Simmons tallied 12 points, four assists, three rebounds, a block and a steal against the Cavs on Friday. He scored in double figures in five of Orlando’s six exhibition games and totaled 14 assists in the final two contests.