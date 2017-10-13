Magic's Top Performers vs. Cavs: Elfrid Payton

The expectation for Elfrid Payton night-to-night is simple: Speed up the tempo, stuff the stat sheet, limit turnovers and be aggressive on defense. He accomplished all of that on Friday. EP recorded 11 points (4-of-4 shooting), six assists, four rebounds, three steals and just one turnover in 23 minutes.

The Magic’s fast-paced offense, which Frank Vogel implemented after the acquisition of Terrence Ross around the All-Star break, suits Payton’s strengths. He notched five triple-doubles and averaged 8.4 assists and 7.0 rebounds in the final 24 games of last season.